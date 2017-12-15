2017 Goals I Probably Won't Achieve, May Not Achieve, and Already Have Achieved

My goal at KN@PPSTER is to average one blog post per day.This is my 319th post of 2017.I suppose I could try to knock out 46 posts in the next 12.x days, but I'm not going to do that just to be able to say I got in my 365 for the year.Among my resolutions for 2017 were to log 1,000 miles of bicycle riding and 300 miles of walking on theapp, a cool app that lets you turn workouts into charitable donations via sponsors.Unfortunately, shortly after I announced that goal, the app stopped working on my phone. As soon as I opened it, it would close with an error. After some research, I decided to go withto log my miles ... and then I got lazy, both with the logging and the biking/walking.I don't know the real numbers, so I don't know whether or not I'll make the goals. My educated guess is "no" -- that when the year closes out, I will have walked (as workouts) between 180 and 200 miles and biked between 600 and 700. So I'm planning to recycle that goal for 2017.The other day, I decided to re-install Charity Miles on my phone. The latest version is even nicer than the original, and it's working on my phone again. So now I'm running Charity MilesStrava when I walk or ride.My goal forwas to have its op-eds picked up by mainstream newspapers and non-libertarian political publications at least 1,000 times in 2017. That number is already in the rearview mirror. In fact, I think there's a better than even chance that it will hit 1,100.