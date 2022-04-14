Timely, Though Not Painless

Every week or so, I try to remember to run sudo apt-get update and sudo apt-get upgrade on the Raspberry Pi so that I always have the latest stable versions of all my software. Especially my browser of choice, Vivaldi.

I did that last night (that's when I usually do it, right before heading to bed, so that I'm not sitting around while the machine reboots, etc.). This morning, I discovered a bug I disliked very much:

If I clicked on the "site info" lock in the browser bar and selected "cookies," Vivaldi would close. It didn't seem to interpret the closure as an abnormal shutdown. For example, it didn't offer to restore the lost tabs, etc. It just re-started as normal.

Deleting cookies is something I do on a daily basis, on a number of sites, to avoid paywalls. It's not really optional for someone whose job is to curate a large amount of content five days a week. The first time this happened, I just assumed I'd clicked something incorrectly. The second time I knew I had a problem. And of course I had to go back and find a bunch of closed tabs both times.

I was about to go look up how to file a bug report, but then it occurred to me -- why not just run sudo apt-get update/upgrade again and see if the bug was already found and fixed.

And it was.

I can't say it was a "quick" bug fix, because I don't know if last night's update got a version that was a week old and it just got fixed this morning. But it was timely for me, because I didn't have the bug last night, did have it this morning, and got it fixed in a couple of minutes. So bravo, Vivaldi!