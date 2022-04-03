Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Some time back (looking up the post would be too much trouble), I decided that I probably wouldn't attend the Libertarian National Convention this Memorial Day weekend in Sparks, Nevada (everyone seems to think it's next door in Reno).

Events since then have confirmed that tentative decision. All three state Libertarian Parties I was a member of (Florida, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania) were taken over by the Mises PAC, a Republican astroturf operation masquerading as a party caucus, making it unlikely that I could secure a seat as a delegate even if I chose to attend.

My opinion was, and is, that going would be a waste of money better spent on other things.

My opinion was also that going would be a waste of time better spent on other things.

BUT!

I had a note the other day asking if I'd be interested in attending just to do floor work, etc. with the goal of help defeating the Mises PAC's attempt at taking over the national organization.

My response: I'd consider it if there was money involved to defray my expenses.

People who know me (including the person who brought the matter up) know that I'm willing to sleep on a hotel room floor, live on cold cut sandwiches instead of eating at the restaurants around the venue, etc., and work for free when I feel like I need to be at an event to get something important done.

So if the effort can come up with air fare and sleeping space, I'm probably going to do it.

If so, when I'm not working, I'll likely be ... researching. It's been 20 years since I wrote my first gambling book (on roulette). Ever since then I've been considering writing one on craps. And since the convention is at a casino, I'll presumably have some spare time to test out the basic odds-maximizing strategy (bet the pass line and take odds), perhaps winning enough to cover those aforementioned cold cuts.

I think it's been about 30 years since I spent time in Reno, and 20 since I've been to Nevada at all, and I'd certainly enjoy getting back there if it's affordable (and especially if it might even be profitable).

What do you guys think? Should I stay home or go west?