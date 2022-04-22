I Still Think the Backgammon Galaxy Algorithm is Busted

Got up this morning, caught up with my work, and decided to play a quick five-game casual backgammon match.

I beat my much more highly-rated opponent five points to one, and the algorithm rated that opponent's "luck" as better than mine. But I got no rating points because I supposedly had a higher "error" rating than my opponent.

The supposed purpose of the "error" rating is to not award rating points for wins based on "luck."

Yet the algorithm itself says that I didn't win on "luck." It says my opponent was "luckier" than me.

If I didn't win on "luck," I won by outplaying my opponent. Which, by definition, means I won by making fewer errors than my opponent.