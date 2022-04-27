Blackmail! Threats! Etc.

That's what the EU and US regimes are saying about the Russian regime turning the gas valve to "off" for Poland and Hungary. But who's the blackmailer here?

EU: We're sanctioning you so that you'll not be able to spend euros. But we're going to pay you for gas in euros.

Russia: Well, no. If you're going to sanction us so that we can't spend euros, you'll have to pay for your gas in rubles.

EU: Nope, ain't gonna do it. That's not in the contract!

Russia: You know what else wasn't in the contract? You making it impossible for us to spend the money you plan to pay us with. And now the bill is overdue and you haven't paid. We don't give our gas away. Let us know when you're ready to get caught up and start buying gas again.