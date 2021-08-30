Why I'm Confident That Recreational Cannabis Will Become Legal in Florida Real Soon Now

We've had medical marijuana for a little while.

At first, the dispensaries were tucked out of the way and not necessarily in the parts of town highly trafficked by non-students, etc.

But lately they're snapping up busy shopping center and main drag locations and putting up prominent and attractive signage.

Which means they expect to be trying to attract walk-in / drive-by traffic, not just customers who pay a doctor $175 a year for a special card, at some point in the not too distant future.

Which means they expect recreational sales to be legalized in the not too distant future. And they're putting their money on that expectation.

My guess is two more years, max, before I can walk into a store and browse the marijuana products without having to prove anything more than that I'm over the age of 21.

And pay more for them than I would if I just found a friend. But the trade-off is the easy "one stop shopping" availability of specific strains and ingestion methods for specific things (sleeping better, knocking off the rotator cuff pain, etc.). That's not something I'll pay $175 a year for the privilege of being in a gummint database to get, but would like to have.