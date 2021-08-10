Whither YouGov?





I received a $50 gift card from them on June 20, and still have survey invitations in my email inbox from as late as June 17.





A few days ago, it occurred to me that I hadn't seen a survey invitation in some time.





I tried to log in to my account, but the login link never arrived (they don't use a password -- when you click login, they request the email address you're registered with them under and send a login link to that address).





So, I created a support ticket on August 8. It was acknowledged, but hasn't been responded to.





And today, when I went to add the YouGov Safe extension to Vivaldi (you get points for sharing data on e.g. YouTube and Netflix viewing), it was missing from the Chrome Web Store.





The site is still there.





The signup link appears to work (I only followed it so far since I already have an account).





I find news items and tweets about seemingly current survey results.





But no login codes, no responses to support tickets, and no Chrome extensions.





I did a little search engine work, but didn't find any kind of news about them shutting down, or changing the way they do things, or having any weird problems.





Very strange.

I've been completing surveys for(that's an affiliate link) for a long time now. At least five years, probably longer. And I've been well-compensated.