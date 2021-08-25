Something I Haven't Heard Suggested ...





The Gateway Pundit because Jim Hoft generally seems to be about as smart as I normally don't link tobecause Jim Hoft generally seems to be about as smart as Douglas Feith , about as mentally stable as Joaquin Phoenix's version of The Joker, and about as reliable a factual source as Judith Miller, but someone else's link to the site was what really got me thinking about this, so here you go





According to Hoft's list, the US forces left 2,000 armored vehicles, 75,989 total ground vehicles, and 208 total aircraft behind.





I wonder how much of that equipment was left behind intentionally, with tracking chips and listening devices well-hidden?





All of it? I doubt that. When you lose a war, you generally lose a bunch of stuff, too.





Some of it? Almost certainly.

... regarding all the war materiel left behind in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.