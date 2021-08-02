Phish/Scam Warning ...

... to anyone inclined to financially support my work here, at the Garrison Center, at Rational Review News Digest, etc. Or even just to send me money because reasons.

I recently received and appropriately disposed of several emails, which I interpreted as phishing attempts, implying that an account at Venmo was associated with my email address ("confirm your address," etc.).

Just now, I received what appears to be a legitimate email from Venmo:

You may have recently received unexpected emails from Venmo. The emails were triggered as a result of what appears to be an unauthorized attempt to open a Venmo account using this email address.

We have blocked this Venmo account and restricted its ability to engage in transactions. We want to assure you that this incident involved your email address and did not involve your financial information.

There is no action required by you with Venmo at this time. While we have blocked this account, you will not be prevented from creating a Venmo account using this email address if you wish to do so in the future. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

-- Team Venmo

If you come across any attempts to get you to send me money via Venmo, it's a scam. I do not have a Venmo account, nor do I (at this time, anyway) have any intention of setting up such an account.