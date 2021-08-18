I'm Not Saying You Should Always Do What the Government Says, But ...

... on June 28, the US State Department advised Americans to GTFO of Afghanistan.
My sympathy for those who ignored the advisory and are now screaming for rescue by the US armed forces isn't non-existent, but it is limited.
