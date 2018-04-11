Donald Hohenzitler?

Wilhelm Hohenzollern II let himself believe that Russia wouldn't go to war for Serbia, that Belgium wouldn't go to war for its neutrality, and that England wouldn't go to war for France, and we got World War One.Adolf Hitler let himself believe that France and England wouldn't go to war for Poland, and we got World War Two.Donald Trump seems to be letting himself believe that Russia won't go to war for Syria.I'd be inclined to suggest that it's 25th Amendment time, if not for the fact that he's surrounded himself with VP, staff, and cabinet seemingly as divorced from reality as he is.