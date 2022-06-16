Yeah, I've Been Lazy with the Blogging ...

... sometimes I hit those periods when nothing really seems interesting enough to blog about. And I assume that at least half of you find at least half of what I post boring anyway.

But elsewhere, I've been called "absolutely delusional," "a lying disingenuous piece of shit," a "con-man -- and a very small-time one at that," a "pathetic little asshole to whom very few people are listening," and a "nonentity shitstain ... whose [sic] hardly a blip on the fucking radar screen," all in the last 24 hours, all by the same guy, and all because I don't consider Mike Lindell and Dinesh D'Souza the final and unquestionable authorities on the 2020 election.

For some reason, I take all that in kind of the same way Bill Murray's character in Caddyshack took the Dalai Lama's blessing in lieu of a tip.