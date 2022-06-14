Nope, Still Not Worried

About cryptocurrency, that is.

A few minutes ago:

"Alexa, what's the price of Bitcoin?"

"One Bitcoin is worth 22,000 US dollars, down 6.9% over the last 24 hours."

Do I like that number?

No.

Do I expect that the price may go even lower?

Yes.

Do I expect Bitcoin to go to zero?

No.

Do I expect Bitcoin to recover and its price, within some reasonable period of time (by, say, the end of 2023) hit $100k?

Yes.

Do I expect cryptocurrency in general to thrive over time?

Yes.

Of course, I'm not one of those people who put substantial life savings into cryptocurrency at, say, Bitcoin at $50k. Or who's running a fund, exchange, etc. with lots and lots of loss of value of crypt v. fiat at the moment. While I've got some skin in the game, it's not so much skin that a worst-case scenario would make the difference between survival and starvation or anything like that.

But I'm not "cashing out" what I have from fear that its value in terms of US dollars and/or the goods and services I could buy with it will continue to fall.

In fact, if I had some disposable fiat lying around I'd be buying right now.