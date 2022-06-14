Nope, Still Not Worried

About cryptocurrency, that is.
A few minutes ago:
"Alexa, what's the price of Bitcoin?"
"One Bitcoin is worth 22,000 US dollars, down 6.9% over the last 24 hours."
Do I like that number?
No.
Do I expect that the price may go even lower?
Yes.
Do I expect Bitcoin to go to zero?
No.
Do I expect Bitcoin to recover and its price, within some reasonable period of time (by, say, the end of 2023) hit $100k?
Yes.
Do I expect cryptocurrency in general to thrive over time?
Yes.
Of course, I'm not one of those people who put substantial life savings into cryptocurrency at, say, Bitcoin at $50k. Or who's running a fund, exchange, etc. with lots and lots of loss of value of crypt v. fiat at the moment. While I've got some skin in the game, it's not so much skin that a worst-case scenario would make the difference between survival and starvation or anything like that.
But I'm not "cashing out" what I have from fear that its value in terms of US dollars and/or the goods and services I could buy with it will continue to fall.
In fact, if I had some disposable fiat lying around I'd be buying right now.