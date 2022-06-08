Looks Like Someone Needs to Crack a History Book ...

"January 6 marked the first time an American president incited a lethal attack on another branch of government ..."

O RLY?









Lincoln's whole theory in calling for 75,000 troops to conduct a "lethal attack" on seceded states was that those states were just other "branches" of the government he ran, rather than independent entities which were free to end their federation with that government at any time.

Yes, secession, and therefore the war, was about slavery. That doesn't change the fact of Lincoln's methods, or the justification he offered for those methods.