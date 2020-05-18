Why I'm Not Blogging Much

I don't know, really. The spirit just ain't been moving.Part of it is being busy with silly internal Libertarian Party stuff, which mostly but not always manifests via Facebook.For example, yesterday, the platform committee had an online meeting.There was a motion (in effect, not in these words) for the committee to re-constitute itself as a party caucus for the purpose of promoting the committee chair's view on particular issues of internal party governance.I objected that the motion was out of order (it was).The chair ruled that it was in order (she was wrong).I appealed the ruling of the chair.The body (incorrectly) upheld the chair's ruling.But then the body voted against the motion to abandon its job and re-launch itself as a party governance caucus.So it's all good, I guess.But yeah, that kind of thing has been using up a lot of my time.