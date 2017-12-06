Interesting take on media, voting and the idea of an "informed electorate" from Will Rinehart at Cato Unbound.
There was a time when newspapers wore their partisan affiliations on their sleeves. If you look around a bit, you'll still find newspapers with "Democrat" and "Republican" in their names -- in fact, my Garrison Center mailing list includes 32 of the former and eight of the latter. "Objective journalism" is a fairly recent invention, and pretty much a fake one.
Wednesday, December 06, 2017
"[U]ntil the late 1890s, individuals weren't expected to make rational choices when voting"
