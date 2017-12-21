Thursday, December 21, 2017

It's Not The Late Package That Bothers Me


I just kind of assume that Amazon Prime "free 2-day shipping" packages may run late this time of year.

The holidays usually are a package delivery clusterf**k. In fact, this year I see a guy in a golf cart pulling a trailer around the neighborhood delivering packages every afternoon. I'm guessing that he's some kind of neighborhood-level sub-contractor for US Snail or one of the private sector parcel companies -- dump a load with a contractor and go get another load instead of the main truck having to go house to house. Which says to me that volume is even higher than in past years.

What DOES bother me is that I'm repeatedly getting this after my Amazon order ...



... even though I'm still getting this before my Amazon order:
"Prime, yada yada, Want it Wednesday, Dec. 20? Order within X hrs Y mins and choose Two-Day Shipping at checkout."

 This time of year, they should switch things up and go with something more like:

"Prime, yada, yada, Want it Wednesday, Dec. 20? Order within X hrs Y mins and choose Two-Day Shipping at checkout and we'll do our best, but you know, the holidays are usually a package delivery clusterf**k so it may not work out like that."

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 1:17 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou