I'm pretty sure it is -- for The Garrison Center, that is.
So far I have identified 122 "pickups" of Garrison op-eds in November by mainstream newspapers and non-libertarian political publications. The previous record, to the best of my recollection, was 115 in August.
Total identified "pickups" for 2017, through November 30: 969.
InshAllah and the creek don't rise, it will break 1,000 (my announced goal) before the end of the year.
In fact, it may already have done so -- during the last week of the year, I go back to December 15 of the previous year and Google every op-ed. I usually find several for each month that I missed when they actually ran.
Monday, December 04, 2017
Best Month Ever?
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 3:16 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)