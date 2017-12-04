Monday, December 04, 2017

Best Month Ever?


I'm pretty sure it is -- for The Garrison Center, that is.

So far I have identified 122 "pickups" of Garrison op-eds in November by mainstream newspapers and non-libertarian political publications. The previous record, to the best of my recollection, was 115 in August.

Total identified "pickups" for 2017, through November 30: 969.

InshAllah and the creek don't rise, it will break 1,000 (my announced goal) before the end of the year.

In fact, it may already have done so -- during the last week of the year, I go back to December 15 of the previous year and Google every op-ed. I usually find several for each month that I missed when they actually ran.

Posted by Thomas Knapp at 3:16 PM
Labels:
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou