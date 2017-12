An Alexa Skill That Ought to Exist ...

... but that doesn't seem to, and that I don't have the chops to create myself:I recently bought a Eufy smart bulb for our living room light (actually as an early Christmas present for Tamara, who hates having to tromp back and forth to turn it on and off -- now she can just say "Alexa, turn on/off the living room light").It's pretty cool. In addition to verbally ordering it to turn on, off, and up or down to various degrees of brightness, I can schedule it to do things by the clock. But what Ito be able to do is schedule it to turn on one hour before sunset, and off (assuming it's on) one hour after sunrise.I tell myself I want to be able to to this for reasons of energy efficiency, but who am I kidding? I want to be able to do it because I think it would be cool.