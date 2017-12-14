... but that doesn't seem to, and that I don't have the chops to create myself:
Scheduling lights relative to sunrise/sunset
I recently bought a Eufy smart bulb for our living room light (actually as an early Christmas present for Tamara, who hates having to tromp back and forth to turn it on and off -- now she can just say "Alexa, turn on/off the living room light").
It's pretty cool. In addition to verbally ordering it to turn on, off, and up or down to various degrees of brightness, I can schedule it to do things by the clock. But what I want to be able to do is schedule it to turn on one hour before sunset, and off (assuming it's on) one hour after sunrise.
I tell myself I want to be able to to this for reasons of energy efficiency, but who am I kidding? I want to be able to do it because I think it would be cool.
Thursday, December 14, 2017
An Alexa Skill That Ought to Exist ...
Posted by Thomas Knapp at 8:00 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)