Applicable(?) Aphorisms #16

"Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without." (Buddhism, Dhammapada 20:28)
True, false, good, bad, useful, not so useful, etc.? Discuss.
My thoughts:
Many religions include an introspective element aside from appeals to deity, and many schools of philosophy focus on the thinker's internal mental state rather than on action or external stimuli (some philosophies even doubt the reality of the latter).
But this particular aphorism really works in all such settings to the extent that "peace" is itself a mental state, presumably equating to "happiness" or "calm" or "contentment." You may or may not be able to affect things external to your mind in ways conducive to that mental state, but most people, most of the time, can probably work directly with that mental state to quiet the roar of negativity.
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