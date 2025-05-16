Another Plug For Proton Mail

First the affiliate link, then the reason, then the plug:
- THE AFFILIATE LINK
- The reason: I don't know if it is general or "invite only," but I just received, and accepted, an invitation for half off a year of their "Mail Plus" option ($2.49 per month when billed for a year, as opposed to the usual $4.99 per month). If that's available to everyone, it's a really good deal. I took it because I know I'm planning to keep that service, so why not save $30?
- The plug: While Proton Mail has a "free" version, well worth having if it fits your needs, the "plus" version lets you have up to 10 email addresses (instead of one), 15Gb of storage (instead of 1Gb), support for a custom email domain if you want, and a "hide-my-email" alias function, "Dark Web monitoring" to let you know if any information involving your Proton Mail email addresses got loose in data breaches, a desktop app if you prefer that to webmail, and up to 25 personal calendars (instead of 3).
They've also got other plans with more features (possibly on sale as well?). I'm just plugging the "Mail Plus" tier because it's what I use and I like it.
The "more features" plans include things like more storage (I might be interested in that when they get a desktop app that lets it work like Dropbox), more calendars (I only use one, not the 25 that come with my current plan), more/better VPN connection options (I find the "free" version of Proton VPN sufficient), the ability to create more "vaults" in their password manager (my level of Proton Pass is sufficient for my needs), more crypto wallets (I do not use Proton Wallet so I don't need that), etc.
Here's that affiliate link again. You're welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment