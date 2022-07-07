Well, No ...

... California -- or at least its governing politicians and pluralities/majorities of its voters -- doesn't "believe in freedom."

On the other hand, neither does Florida -- or at least its governing politicians and pluralities/majorities of its voters don't, anyway.

The big difference is that Florida's un-freedom tends to take the form of own-the-libs culture war bullshit that tends to hit conveniently vulnerable minorities of which I'm not necessarily a member, while California's un-freedom tends to be more equally distributed across everyone in the form of confiscatory taxation, stifling regulation, etc.

Florida works better for me. If Californians overthrew their government, though, I can think of several areas of California (general area of San Diego, general area of 29 Palms, general area of Bridgeport would be the top three, not necessarily in that order) I'd rather move to than stay in Florida.

I sure as hell wouldn't want either authoritarian Gavin Newsom or authoritarian Ron DeSantis for president, which seems to be what this ad is really about, though.