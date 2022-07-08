Friday, July 08, 2022

Shocking? Not in the Least


USA Today describes it as "shocking" that former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot "in a country that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere."

It's not "shocking" at all to anyone who doesn't superstitiously regard firearms as some kind of magical technology that can be disappeared with equally magical prayers/incantations phrased as legislation.

Per The Daily Beast, Abe was shot "with what looked like a bizarre homemade firearm." A reporter on the scene reported hearing "at least two" shots. A former detective describes the gun as a "box-like device ... wrapped in black tape ... smoke can be seen coming from the muzzle."

If there were multiple shots, it was probably more sophisticated than the single-shot, muzzle-loading firearm that anyone can make (including ammo) from a few dollars' worth of innocuous materials available at the nearest department store. But not necessarily a lot more sophisticated.

Victim disarmament ("gun control") laws only prevent those who are not determined to get/make/have/use a gun from getting, making, having, or using a gun. Anyone who wants to get, make, have, or use a gun can do so and no amount or type of government verbiage will ever change that.

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:03 AM
