It's Coming ...

I haven't figured out quite how it's going to work yet, but I've been yapping about returning to podcasting ever since I gave up on The KN@PP Stir, and while I was messing with the Callin app today, I thought "hey, why not expand the monthly Thanks For Asking! post to audio in some way?"





So here's my tentative plan:





I'll put up the monthly Thanks For Asking! post/thread as usual, early on the morning of the first day of the month. I'll schedule a Thanks For Asking! show for later that day, and publicize/link it in that post. When the time comes for the show, I'll answer any questions that have been posted in blog comments, then take questions live from those who care enough to download the Callin app on their phones and, well, call in (if you just log into Callin on your computer, I'm pretty sure all you can do is listen and participate in text chat in the sidebar). I may do a bonus/extra/intro Thanks For Asking! thread and show before the end of this month, just to see how it works out, if I hear in comments that people are interested and want to get started.

Let me know what you think.