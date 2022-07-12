IIRC, It's Five Out of Seven Times This Year

I've been a Cox customer for more than nine years, and I'm pretty sure I've paid my bill online for that entire time. I don't do "autopay" -- I want to see my bill before I pay it, and take the action myself.

So, each month, I get an email: "Your bill is now available to view online." And I click on a link, make sure nothing's hinky, and pay it.

All went swimmingly/smoothly for the first, well, nine years.

But I just received my seventh "Your bill is now available to view online" email of 2022, and I'm pretty sure that it's the fifth time this year that when I click thru, I get something like this:

Why not wait until your site is up to send me an email asking me to visit it and send you money, Cox?

So far, I've remembered every time to keep checking back every few hours (in one case for a couple of days) until they'd let me pay them. But one of these days I might forget and end up being late on a payment for the very first time.