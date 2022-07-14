Housekeeping Note

I am no longer affiliated with Independent Political Report.

In practical terms, I haven't been associated with IPR for some years. They occasionally run my (public domain) Garrison Center columns and KN@PPSTER posts, etc., and are of course welcome to continue doing so. But I am not, and never have been, the person posting those columns to the site.

When I say I am not "affiliated" with IPR, I do not mean to say that I will not continue reading the site, commenting on the site, linking to stories on the site, etc., or that I intend to discourage others from doing so. Quite the opposite.

But after being asked if I'd like to take a larger role in the site under its new ownership/management (I was one of its original writers), and deciding not to for various reasons, I decided I should ask them to take my name off the masthead.

I don't like having incorrect resume items /affiliations hanging out there. If they fuck up, the affiliation reflects poorly on me. If I fuck up, the affiliation reflects poorly on them.

That is all.