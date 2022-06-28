Wow, This Sounds Dangerous!

My Nakto Camel F electric "cargo" motorcycle weighs, IIRC, 76 pounds and runs on a 250-watt motor drawing on a 36-volt battery. Its supposed top speed is 20 miles per hour, although I've recorded 22-23 mph on fairly level ground with a tailwind.

The Splach Twin scooter -- yes, one of those you stand on, a roughly skateboard-sized platform with two tiny wheels and handlebars -- weighs 52 pounds and runs on two 600-watt motors and a 48-volt battery. It advertises a top speed of 28 mph.

Interesting, but scary. And the idea that $899 ("super early bird" price) is in the "budget" category for this vehicle type strikes me as kind of silly. Within the last decade, I've bought used cars for less than twice that.