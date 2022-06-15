Ron DeSantis: "Parental Rights" is the New "Make Sure My Authoritarian Social Media Laws Don't Negatively Affect Disney"

It was only what, three months ago, that Florida governor Ron DeSantis scoffed at the claim that he supported a "don't say gay" law? Why no, you silly groomers, it wasn't about saying gay, it was about PARENTAL RIGHTS.

And it was only last year that his "social media free speech" (read: "Social media platforms' practices must meet with the approval of Ron DeSantis") law specifically excluded any platform which owned an amusement park with more than x visitors per day.

Of course, as soon as Disney said something he didn't like, that was the end of DeSantis's favorable treatment.

And now his dedication to "parental rights" ends at the point where parents take their kids to entertainment events he dislikes. Do that, and he'll have the state's "child protection" bureaucracy harass you (no, he's never very original -- he cribbed that move from Texas).

Ron DeSantis is all about your rights -- as long as you only use them to say and things he approves of, and never, ever, ever question his authority to run your life down to the tiniest detail.