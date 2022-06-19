One Problem with Prosecuting Trump ...

... is that no matter what he was charged with, or where he was charged, even if he was convicted, he'd have solid grounds for appeal on grounds of "ineffective counsel."

No lawyer worth a damn is likely willing to touch Trump with a ten-foot pole. He's stuck with grandstanding ambulance chasers who'll go straight to pounding the table without bothering to even consider the facts or the law.

Why? Two reasons.

First, he's got such a record of throwing associates and employees under the bus to save his own hide that nobody with an eye on a future career as anything but a Fox "News" talking head is going to take the chance.

Second, the first piece of advice any competent attorney would give him is ...

SHUT THE FUCK UP

... and he just can't ever bring himself to do that.

He would make it impossible for any lawyer to effectively defend him, then find some other lawyers to file an appeal because he was ineffectively defended. And unless he's got some inside track on life extension methods, no matter how incompetent those lawyers were, he'd have stroked out and died while perched atop a solid gold toilet seat at Mar-a-Lago long before those appeals were exhausted.

The obvious disclaimer: I am not an attorney and this is not legal advice.