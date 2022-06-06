Monday, June 06, 2022

Looks Like I was Wrong About Arizona


 On April 25th, I wrote:

In Arizona, the nomination of anyone but [state attorney general Mark] Brnovich on the Republican line moves the race [from "tossup" status"] into at least "leans Democratic," and maybe even "safe Democratic."

May polling has incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly up on Brnovich by 17 points. It's also got him up 13 points on fake Trump elector Jim Lamon, and 16 points on Blake "the cause of gun violence is black peope, frankly" Masters.

Arizona is definitely in "leans Democrat" territory even with Brnovich as the GOP's US Senate nominee.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 1:26 PM
Labels:
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou