Looking Ahead to 2024

It's pretty much too late to get much done for 2022 (although some things are going on in e.g. New Hampshire), but I've been thinking about the future.

It seems to me that someone really should organize an American libertarian political party and get it in shape to run candidates by 2024.

A missed (or at least mostly missed) midterm election is bad enough. A presidential election would be worse.

If any of you notice anyone doing that kind of thing, please let me know. I might want to get involved.