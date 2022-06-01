It's Time for the Periodic Wordpress Gripe

First it was the idiotic "block editor," which fortunately can be preempted with a "classic editor" plug-in.

Now it's the idiotic "block widget editor," which fortunately can be preempted with a "classic widgets" plug-in.

But instead of choosing something to make all janky and unusable with every version update, why don't they keep just the stuff that works fine and always has worked fine?

Over the years I've tried any number of site content management systems, and have always found the alternatives not as good as Wordpress. Or at least not enough better (or with enough of an add-on community) to bother learning so I can ditch Wordpress.

But if Wordpress keeps getting worse instead of better, that's where it's headed.