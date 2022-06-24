Friday, June 24, 2022

I'll Take "The American People are Full of It" for $500, Alex


What is "forbearance?"

n. 2. The quality of being forbearing; indulgence toward offenders or enemies; long-suffering.

Every time a tax collector gets a check instead of a punch in the nose, that's forbearance.

Every time an ICE or DEA or FBI thug ends his shift at home in the recliner with a beer, instead of in a drawer with a tag tied to his toe, that's forbearance.

Every time a member of Congress finishes a "town hall" event with refreshments and photo opps instead of face to face with a barrel of tar and a sack of feathers, that's forbearance.

The American people exercise a lot of forbearance.

But probably not an unlimited amount of it.

Their self-appointed masters would be wise to keep that in mind.

