I'll Take "The American People are Full of It" for $500, Alex





n. 2. The quality of being forbearing; indulgence toward offenders or enemies; long-suffering.





Every time a tax collector gets a check instead of a punch in the nose, that's forbearance.





Every time an ICE or DEA or FBI thug ends his shift at home in the recliner with a beer, instead of in a drawer with a tag tied to his toe, that's forbearance.





Every time a member of Congress finishes a "town hall" event with refreshments and photo opps instead of face to face with a barrel of tar and a sack of feathers, that's forbearance.





The American people exercise a lot of forbearance.





But probably not an unlimited amount of it.





Their self-appointed masters would be wise to keep that in mind.