Fairly Short and Hopefully Spoiler-Free Review -- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

If you're fairly immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially the Avengers films, you will probably be able to make sense of this film and enjoy it.

If not, it's probably just going to be two hours of "WTF just happened and why should I care about any of these people?"*

I got by, and even enjoyed it, though I'd probably have been less initially confused if I had watched (or even read summaries of) WandaVision.

Since Doctor Strange is by far my favorite Marvel character, in or out of the "cinematic universe," and since Benedict Cumberbatch was the perfect casting decision for that character, catching it on the big screen was well worth the 12-mile round-trip (electric) bicycle ride. I wouldn't say it's as fun as the first Doctor Strange film, or even as good as the character's outing in Infinity War, but definitely enjoyable.





* If you're just now wanting to get into MCU movies but you're unwilling to start at the beginning (Iron Man), for the love of God do not start with this one. Best to start at the beginning, of course, but you'd probably need to go at least as far back as the beginning of "Phase 3" (Captain America: Civil War) and preferably to late "Phase 2" (Avengers: Age of Ultron) to really get much out of the franchise. I've seen all the big-screen stuff, and quite a few prior Marvel adaptations (some characters from outside current MCU appear in this one), but not most of the TV stuff, which handicapped me a bit for this movie.