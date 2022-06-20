Emphasis Matters

Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin:

"He admitted, he blurted out watching Joe Biden on TV, 'Can you believe I lost to this guy?'"

But even if he did say that, listen to how Farah presents it at about one minute into this clip:

She doesn't use any particular emphasis there, so we don't know if he said:

"Can you believe I lost to this guy?"

Or "can you believe I lost to this guy?"

Or "can you believe I lost to this guy?"

Or "can you believe I lost to this guy?"

Or some combination of those emphases.

Only the second really lends itself to the characterization of an "admission," and then not in slam-dunk fashion. The others listed could just as easily have reflected incredulity/disbelief.

Yes, Trump lost. And yes, Trump knew he lost unless he was high on crack or in the grip of schizophrenic fantasy. But him saying that -- even if he did say it -- isn't "smoking gun" stuff.