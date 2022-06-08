A Bike Option I Don't Think I've Thought of Before

I've been waiting -- for a long time -- for Bitcoin to hit $70k, at which point I was planning to spend $300 worth of mine on a spare battery for the Nakto electric bicycle. With two batteries, I'd have a "no work at all" total range of close to 30 miles, a "take it fairly easy range of 50-60 miles, and a "do a lot of the work but not all of it" range of at least 100 miles.

But today I was thinking (I know, bad idea) ... "hey, for about $700, give or take, I could just get a second Nakto bike of the same model."

So I'd have two batteries, if I wanted that extended range.

And I'd have two bikes, so I could take a ride with a family member within the one-battery range (or let two other family members use both bikes).

And if the first one "wore out" in some final way, e.g. the motor went kaput, I'd just use the second one. Or, I could cannibalize parts from one to keep the other going.

And so on and so forth.

So I'm thinking about it.

But I'm also still thinking of just getting a better electric bike and keeping this one as a spare and for other family members to use.

Or getting my Critical Harper in shape with wider tires and moving back to (mostly) non-electric cycling.

Or getting my driver's license and buying a 49cc scooter, riding it for a while (it's the kind of thing that would make 100-200 mile day trips possible if not really that reasonable), and then trying to scrape together the money for a motorcycle (I've still never been to Seattle ...).

Yeah, I probably think too much.