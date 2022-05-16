What Strikes Me as Odd About e.g. the Buffalo Shooting ...

... is that it's apparently based on something that, even if true, would be inane in its conspiratorial form and trivial in its actual effects.

I have not read -- and probably won't read -- the alleged shooter's manifesto, but I'm given to believe that it grounds the attack in "replacement theory" or, more properly, "The Great Replacement" as outlined by French writer Renaud Camus in a way specific to France, but since adopted/adapted elsewhere, including by former quasi/faux-libertarian CNN gadfly, now Trumpist blowhard Fox News talking head, Tucker Carlson and others in the US. Here's the Camus/French version per Wikipedia:





[W]ith the complicity or cooperation of "replacist" elites, the ethnic French population -- as well as white European populations at large -- is being demographically and culturally replaced with non-European peoples -- specifically Arab, Berber, Turkish and sub-Saharan Muslim populations -- through mass migration, demographic growth and a European drop in the birth rate.









Over time -- at least generations, probably centuries -- the populations of these "white" countries will get slightly darker in skin tone on average, and different languages, foods, musical styles, religious preferences, etc. will rise in usage and popularity.





That's an about as sane, sound, and earth-shatteringly important basis for, or justification of, an ideology as Little Caesar's pricing on Crazy Bread, which I have to assume is this "theory's" adherents' food of choice.





life, give a tinker's damn if his great-great-great-grandchildren are going to be two shades darker on the Pantone Color Chart, speak some Arabic mixed in with their English, prefer falafel to chili dogs or dubstep to bluegrass, or worship with Why would anyone with, you know, a, give a tinker's damn if his great-great-great-grandchildren are going to be two shades darker on the Pantone Color Chart, speak some Arabic mixed in with their English, prefer falafel to chili dogs or dubstep to bluegrass, or worship with a congregation of the Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1912 rather than of the Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1879





Seems a lot more a matter of crazy people coming up with crazy reasons to do crazy shit (or, in the case of Carlson, to talk crazy shit) than any kind of major philosophical, ideological, or political cause.

Setting aside the implausible notion that "replacist" elites would have any reason to pursue such an intentional program, let's consider the effects of a "Great Replacement" based even on "natural" mass migration, demographic growth, and lower birth rates in "white" countries: