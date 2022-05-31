Two Proposed 2024 Amendments to the Libertarian Party's Bylaws

The purposes of both suggested amendments are:

to allow new national convention delegates to learn to do the party's business with relative ease instead of having to memorize a doorstop-sized book if they don't want to get out-maneuvered at every turn by Robert's cultists; and

to allow national convention business sessions to do an hour's worth of agenda business in an hour to an hour and a half rather than in six hours.

Suggested deletions are signified by strike-thru text. Suggested additions are signified by purple bolded text.

Proposal 1:

ARTICLE 16: PARLIAMENTARY AUTHORITY The rules contained in the current edition of Robert's Rules of Order, Newly Revised Democratic Rules of Order shall govern the Party in all cases to which they are applicable and in which they are not inconsistent with these bylaws and any special rules of order adopted by the Party.

Proposal 2: