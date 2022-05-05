Such an Odd Line of Attack





Let's set aside for a moment the fact that the Court is supposed to be an anti-"democratic" bulwark against violations of constitutionally protected rights by majorities.





Have the complainers about the prospective ruling being anti-"democratic" bothered to look around lately?





If they had, they would presumably have noticed that "democratic" majorities in a number of states have indicated -- both in issues polling and by electing the legislators they've elected -- that they want an abortion regime more restrictive than that allowed by Casey and, in some cases, more restrictive than that allowed by Roe.





In point of fact, the leaked ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization upholds the actions of exactly such a democratic legislative majority in Mississippi.





Whatever problems there might be with the Court overturning Roe and Casey, being anti-"democratic" is not among those problems. In fact, the opposite is true: The ruling would turn the matter of abortion over to democratic majorities/pluralities in each state instead of restraining those majorities/pluralities.

