Recommendations for Libertarian Party Members in the Wake of the Mises PAC "Takeover"

TL;DR -- I don't have any. I'm not interested in telling you what to do. You can and should reach your own conclusions about it and make your own decisions on what actions to take or not take.

Longer version:

I didn't like the idea of the Mises PAC "taking over" the Libertarian National Committee.

I did what I could within my limited means to persuade fellow Libertarians (the upper-case "L" means I'm referring to partisan political Libertarians, i.e. members of the Libertarian Party) to fight and defeat the "takeover."

It happened anyway.

And life goes on.

At the time the "takeover" commenced, I was a member of three state-level Libertarian Parties -- Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire. Those parties were "taken over" by Mises, and I ended my memberships/affiliations with them.

I'm not ending my membership in the Libertarian National Committee's newsletter subscription program, aka "sustaining membership in the notional national Libertarian Party."

For one thing, I'm already dues-paid for the year because until a few minutes after Mises PAC candidate Angela McArdle won election to the position of LNC chair, I paid a monthly pledge that more than covered "sustaining membership" dues.

For another, I am still on record in writing to the effect that I "certify that I do not believe in or advocate the initiation of force as a means of achieving political or social goals," which according to the LNC's bylaws make me a member, "sustaining" or not.

Thirdly, I am always willing to admit, if shown, that I was wrong.

It is my considered and strongly held opinion, based on (among other things) its acts when "in power" in the state parties, that the Mises PAC is a Republican Party "infiltrate and neuter" operation with the goal of ensuring that the Libertarian Party doesn't put up meaningful Libertarian competition that might cost GOP candidates wins, especially in otherwise close races.

But if the new Mises PAC dominated LNC doesn't resemble that description in its actions, I'll re-evaluate that opinion and, if justified, offer a mea culpa and possibly go back to financially supporting and actively participating in the organization.

In the meantime, I'll continue my non-party-related libertarian activities, possibly affiliate with state Libertarian Party or parties that aren't Mises-PAC-dominated (and that may not be LNC-affiliated), possibly switch parties if a new libertarian party comes into existence to replace the LP, etc.

Is that what you should do? Hey, that's up to you. Don't follow me, lead yourself. But feel free to let me know what you're doing, because it might be something I want to do too.