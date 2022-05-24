On the Profit & Loss Side of Things

Johnny Depp claims that his career was damaged by Amber Heard's allegations of domestic abuse.

But those claims run both ways: Witness Says Johnny Depp’s Online Mob Sabotaged Amber Heard’s Career.

It seems obvious that Depp's career was damaged. He's gone from one of the most in-demand actors in the world to not getting much work.

Heard, on the other hand ... well, I first noticed her in The Rum Diary, playing Depp's love interest. I see that I tried to be nice about it at the time, but I distinctly remember thinking "why did they go for eye candy qualities over acting skill/talent in that role?" and entertaining a demeaning/sexist answer to that question.

To me, the question is not whether Depp and his fans have "sabotaged Heard's career." It's whether her "career" would have limped on much longer, in any direction other than maybe infomercial or off-network game show host gigs, if she hadn't managed to associate herself with him.