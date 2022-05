I've started playing on the "normal" rather than "casual" clock, after noting that I hardly ever used up much of my time on the "casual" clock and that I'm winning more than half my matches (and recently beat a player ranked, IIRC, in the 2200 range). I'm going with single game matches to start, though.

I had better luck and a higher error rating than this player, but it still feels pretty good to beat an "international master."