My Gardening Efforts Are Bearing Fruit





Pea pods!









No cucumbers, green beans, or tomatoes yet, but they're all flowering.





The corn is about three feet high.





The peppers look like they're about to start doing something.





The green onions are coming along.





The radishes have been harvested and are already doing their thing in Tamara's salads.





The lettuce is looking good.





The spinach isn't -- I planted it behind, and too close to, the cucumbers and it isn't getting enough light, I think.





I've also got some other lettuce, some carrots, and one red potato in the dirt, but too soon for results on those yet. Oh, and some canteloupe and pumpin. They're well-sprouted and growing, but not flowering yet.

Squash!