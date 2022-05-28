Libertarian National Convention Live-Blog, Day Two

Thing One: Livestream, when/if available ...









Thing Two: Resources ... Libertarian Party YouTube Channel | dedicated thread at Independent Political Report | PDF of the purported "Strategic Action Plan" from the Mises PAC, a Republican "infiltrate and neuter" operation attempting to take over the party at the national level to protect the GOP. They implemented some of that action plan yesterday, including replacing the agenda with one of their own.

Thing Three: Live updates, in reverse chronological order, below whenever I notice something happening that I think is worth passing on. Probably not as comprehensive as yesterday's, but we'll see.

Thing Four: By all means, feel free to offer your own opinions on events (and any news updates you might get scoop on) in comments.





LIVE UPDATES BELOW

Also Noon

Noon

11:25am

11:01am









11:00am -- Nominations for secretary. Caryn Ann Harlos v. John Wilford.



10:54am -- Chair vote totals: McArdle 692, Dabach 151, D'Orazio 103, NOTA ? (I had 995, but that was clearly wrong), two write-ins (Adam Kokesh and Tiffany Deleon).



10:52am -- Just a note: I think Spike Cohen may be the party's best public speaker since Jacob Hornberger in his heyday (e.g. the 1998 national convention keynote).



10:20am -- After a bunch of wrangling over whether NOTA gets a nomination speech, voting appears to be under weigh, and Spike Cohen will probably be giving his speech.



9:35 -- Scott Horton's nomination speech for Angela McArdle is too good not to embed separately.





9:20am -- Nomination speeches. 9:15am -- Scott Horton publicly defiles himself by nominating Angela McArdle for chair. Jessica Etheridge nominates Steve Dasbach for chair. Tony D'Orazio nominated, I didn't catch by whom. Nominations closed. 9:06am -- Livestream up, convention preparing for chair election. Moellman presiding. 9am -- No livestream yet as the business session should be opening. 8:26am -- A source of mine on-site tells me that national chair Whitney Bilyeu is in the hospital. No details. If it's true, presumably vice-chair Ken Moellman will chair the business session.

-- I had to be outside for a few minutes, and only just now see that Harlos won the secretary election with 70% of the vote.-- Hall of Liberty inductees: Don Ernsberger, Geoff Neale, and Dave Walter. Jim Lark doing the introductions, etc. Lunch break until 1:31pm.-- Voting for secretary under weigh. Maybe doing awards, etc. while votes are counted. Lunch coming up soon.--