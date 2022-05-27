Libertarian National Convention, Day One Wrap-Up

I tried to be reasonably comprehensive today. Tomorrow, I may or may not, depending on e.g. family stuff to do.

Absent some kind of major turn-around event, it looks to me (based on vote counts, etc. today) like the Mises PAC's candidates are going to win the chair race, the secretary race, and a significant portion of the at-large Libertarian National Committee seats, and my impression is that they've got some of the regional seats sewn up. I'm not as sure about vice-chair and treasurer.

If it unfolds that way, I'll be interested to see if there are any major breakdowns at, rather than after, the convention. Either way, it looks like the "national LP" is going to become a dead stick for libertarian purposes for at least the next two years. And that may mean non-Mises-overrun affiliates abandoning the LNC in favor of a new mutual affiliation mechanism for libertarian parties.

Of course, I could be wrong. Perhaps overnight a delegate majority will come to its senses. But I wouldn't bet on it without getting really good odds and point spreads.

If I sound really down about this, I'm not as down as I sound. I've been well aware for a long time that the Libertarian Party doesn't need me very much ... and that I need it even less than it needs me. The movement will continue, and I'll continue to do what I can for it even if the enemy takes the LP off the board.

"See" you tomorrow. Maybe. In fact, probably, even if to just briefly report vote outcomes.