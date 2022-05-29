Libertarian National Convention, Day 3

Thing One: I do not expect to live-blog, or anything close to that today. If anything unexpected or interesting happens, I may update this post or do a separate one.

Thing Two: Brief recap. The Mises PAC, a Republican "infiltrate and neuter" operation masquerading as a party caucus, dominated the first two days, electing all of its endorsed Libertarian National Committee officer candidates yesterday.

Thing Three: What's next part 1. The elections of at-large LNC members and Judicial Committee are likely to also be Mises PAC romps. If the convention reaches the point of platform work, the abortion plank will likely be deleted. No attempts to bring the platform more into conformity with libertarianism and the party's Statement of Principles are likely to succeed. The Mises PAC may or may not have the votes to significantly de-libertarianize the platform.

Thing Four: What's next part 2. We're basically at the boring part of the hostage situation -- the part between the initial takeover and the haggling over demands for helicopters and suitcases full of cash. Any hostage executions, SWAT team interventions, car chases, etc. are likely to take place after, not at, the convention.

Addenda on Major Events:

11:12am -- The convention is theoretically voting on LNC at-large candidates. But with the previously noted action, they effectively declared themselves un-bound by the bylaws, which constitutes a de facto adjournment insofar as they are now lawless/rogue body rather than a duly constituted convention body. So any subsequent actions would be void and of no effect. The LNC at-large and Judicial Committee positions will, therefore, either be left vacant (to be filled by the legally elected officers and regional reps), or illicitly occupied by unelected persons.

9:50am -- The Libertarian National Convention just rectified history 1984-style, in defiance of the bylaws, the LNC's authority under those bylaws, and the Judicial Committee's authority under those bylaws, requiring the party to pretend that Caryn Ann Harlos was removed as secretary without due process and that her removal is therefore retroactively null and void. Harlos did ask the convention to leave John Wilford in place as convention secretary, but the body pretty much just announced that nothing further it does has any legitimacy, since the bylaws are no longer in force.