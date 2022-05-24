Tuesday, May 24, 2022

I'm Retiring


No, not like that.

Like this:


By my count, that is my 101st correct Wordle in a row.

I say "by my count," because any time you clear cookies, change browsers, etc., your "streak" gets erased. So I've been manually keeping track, and mentioning my count on Facebook whenever I hit a prime number so that I don't lose my place.

Well, I'm going to stop keeping track now. I'm tired of bothering with that, and I figure 101 "wins" (or correctly solved puzzles, anyway) in a row is a reasonably solid demonstration (to myself if to no one else) that I'm not too bad at this Wordle thing.



Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 11:00 AM
