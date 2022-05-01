All Is Not Well in Raspberry Pi Land

In the 36 hours or so that I've been running the 64-bit version of Raspberry Pi OS (formerly "Raspbian"), my computer has frozen three times. The phenomenon is not application-specific (twice in Vivaldi, but once just during setting of some OS preferences).

Each time, I've given it 10-15 minutes to resolve (in case a process was just taking an insane amount of time for some reason) before doing a hard restart.

This never happened with the 32-bit version. But of course the 64-bit version is pretty new (it may even technically still be in beta, and if not hasn't been in "stable" release for very long).

I haven't happened to find any reports/fixes matching my experience, but I'll be looking harder today.

This isn't something I can have happening all the time. If it does keep happening, I'll just revert to the 32-bit version (that's as simple as shutting down, unplugging a flash drive, and inserting the old SD card), and try again (reverse the SD card/flash drive bit, run sudo apt-get update/upgrade, and see what happens) every once in a while until I stop seeing the behavior.

Update: After I drafted this post, but before I published it, the freeze happened again. So I'm back to 32-bit Raspbian for the moment.