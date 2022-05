The Libertarian Defense Fund is distributing (provenance unknown, at least to me) a document purporting to be the Mises PAC's "Strategic Action Plan" (PDF here).

While it's presented as contingent based on circumstance, the document seems to bear out the rumor that the Republican "infiltrate and neuter" operation fraudulently masquerading as a party caucus will open the convention by attempting to replace the chair.

Discuss if you want to. Or not if you don't.