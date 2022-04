Today's edition of Rational Review News Digest is the 5,000th since we started up in December 2002.

That's not counting probably another 2,500 or so editions of our predecessor publications, Libernet and Freedom News Daily (we're the oldest, longest-running daily news and commentary roundup for libertarians on the Internet).

If you're not one our readers yet, you can subscribe to the daily (ONE message only, no spam) email edition here (or just visit our web, Twitter, or Facebook editions).